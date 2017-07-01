Leech Lake Tribal College Golf Classic Gives Financial Support To Students

Leech Lake Tribal College strives to improve student life on their campus, and this year was no different at their 12th Annual Leech Lake Tribal College Golf Classic.

Held at the Tianna Country Club in Walker, the tournament is a fundraiser and provides scholarships for students, and it also funds the men and women’s basketball program.

“To better assist them, money-wise, financially, so that they can attend college and make it more easier for their everyday lives,” said Leech Lake Tribal College Bookstore Manager Becky Fairbanks.

School staff, students and community and board members were all trying to hit a hole in one for a good cause. This one included a cash prize of 10 grand.

Past year events brought in between $10,000 to $20,000. Nearly 150 people participated this year and they keep coming back for more.

“One, it’s supporting a great cause,” said Leech Lake Tribal College Account Payable Tammy Erickson. “Two, it’s great to show back the love for the college and help our cause.”

Leech Lake Tribal College Student Jonathan Staples says seeing the community come out meant a lot to him. He sees the tournament as more than just a place to win prizes.

“Well, it’s not only fun, it’s a good opportunity for us to raise a lot of money” said Staples. “Just have a lot of fun for the community and students who also like to play.”

Curtis Jackson calls himself an avid golfer and says it’s important to support his people any way he can.

“Having a lot of Native Americans come together, gathering and participating in a sport that we love is something that’s pretty big,” said Jackson. “We don’t usually have the opportunity to do this.”