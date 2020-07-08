Leech Lake Tribal College Going Mainly Online For 2020 Fall Semester

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Leech Lake Tribal College officials announced on Tuesday that the college is going mainly online for the 2020 fall semester with a select few hybrid and on-campus courses.

Leech Lake Tribal College President Raymond Burns says in a letter to students and staff that they are doing it not just for the safety and health of students, staff, and faculty, but also for the health of their families and communities.

The majority of classes will be offered online. Some hybrid classes and/or labs will meet on a very limited basis on campus, and some classes because of their nature will have to meet on campus. School officials say they are taking every safety precaution they can for on-campus learning, including requiring that all students wear masks.

