Lakeland PBS

Leech Lake Tribal College Going Mainly Online For 2020 Fall Semester

Lakeland News — Jul. 8 2020

Leech Lake Tribal College officials announced on Tuesday that the college is going mainly online for the 2020 fall semester with a select few hybrid and on-campus courses.

Leech Lake Tribal College President Raymond Burns says in a letter to students and staff that they are doing it not just for the safety and health of students, staff, and faculty, but also for the health of their families and communities.

The majority of classes will be offered online. Some hybrid classes and/or labs will meet on a very limited basis on campus, and some classes because of their nature will have to meet on campus. School officials say they are taking every safety precaution they can for on-campus learning, including requiring that all students wear masks.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Sanford Health Predicts Spike of COVID-19 Cases in the Fall

Beltrami County Reports “Pop” in Cases of COVID-19

Red Lake Nation Easing Some Restrictions Enacted Under Medical Martial Law

Walz to Give Guidance to Schools on Fall Semester By the End of July

Latest Stories

Sanford Health Predicts Spike of COVID-19 Cases in the Fall

Posted on Jul. 8 2020

Beltrami County Reports "Pop" in Cases of COVID-19

Posted on Jul. 8 2020

Red Lake Nation Easing Some Restrictions Enacted Under Medical Martial Law

Posted on Jul. 8 2020

Walz to Give Guidance to Schools on Fall Semester By the End of July

Posted on Jul. 8 2020

Terres Returning To BSU Women's Hockey Program As An Assistant Coach

Posted on Jul. 8 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.