Leech Lake Tribal College Expanding Campus Through Grant

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 13 2021

Leech Lake Tribal College was recently awarded $150,000 to fund a new building that will support students in the Integrated Residential Builder program.

The grant was awarded by the American Indian College Fund as a way to help tribal colleges and universities programs in light of COVID-19.

Students in the program will be able to design and build the facility with the hopes of breaking ground in the summer. The facility will give students more space to build projects as well as provide a building for students during the winter.

The Northwest Indian Community Development Center is also providing grant funds to women who enter non-traditional careers, such as carpentry. Those who are interested in being apart of the project can enroll in the program.

