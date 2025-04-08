Leech Lake Tribal College Bringing Back Annual Resting Powwow

Leech Lake Tribal College will be bringing back its annual Resting Powwow this weekend after taking a temporary pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Benny Tonce, a former LLTC instructor, originated this powwow as a way for students to rest and relax before the end of the school year, as well as celebrate the incoming spring season. The powwow will feature many different dancing events, including a potato dance and a war cry contest.

“Powwows are a good socializing event, an opportunity to get to hang out with old friends, meet up with new ones,” said Leech Lake Tribal College Art Instructor Roselynn Jones. “It’s just a good way to have cultural tie-in with socializing again, especially after having such a big time off due to COVID and stuff like that. This is our first go at it again, so it should be pretty fun seeing how well things work. It’ll be a good time.”

Grand entry starts at 1 and 6 p.m. this Saturday, April 12th at the Boys and Girls Club of the Leech Lake Area.