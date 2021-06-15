Lakeland PBS

Leech Lake Tribal College Announces New Interim President

Betsy Melin — Jun. 14 2021

Helen Zaikina-Montgomery

Leech Lake Tribal College has named a new interim president after the departure of former president Raymond Burns. The new president is Helen Zaikina-Montgomery.

She has worked at the college since 2019 as the Director of Assessment and Institutional Research. She worked with the college to seek accreditation. She is hoping to help the college include more programs that relate to culture.

The campus will be back open on July 1.

