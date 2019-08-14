Lakeland PBS
Leech Lake Police Seeking Help In Finding Man Considered Armed And Dangerous

Aug. 14 2019

Andrew Matsen

A 21-year-old man is on the loose and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

According to the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, officers tried to apprehend Andrew Matsen on Monday in regards to an ongoing controlled substance sales investigation in Cass Lake. Matsen ran on foot after a short car pursuit by law enforcement. While on foot, Matsen is believed to have shot a gun.

His whereabouts are unknown, but Leech Lake Tribal Police are advising the public to not approach him if they see him. Matsen is 6 feet tall and has green eyes.

The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Matsen. If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the department’s narcotics investigators at 218-335-6315.

Nathan Green

