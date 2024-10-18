Oct 18, 2024 | By: Sydney Dick

Leech Lake Opioid Coalition Holds Youth Summit at Cass Lake-Bena Schools

The Leech Lake Opioid Coalition’s first ever youth summit at a school took place at Cass Lake-Bena Middle and High School on Tuesday. The coalition put together a full day of presenters and activities for students to learn the importance of drug knowledge, social media dangers, overdose awareness, and more.

Along with the information sessions, students also got to enjoy traditional games and other activities. There were over 700 students involved in the inaugural summit, and the Leech Lake Opioid Coalition hopes to continue and visit more schools in the future.

