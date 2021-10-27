Lakeland PBS

Leech Lake Market Open to Provide Food Security to Community

Emma HudziakOct. 26 2021

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe was excited to announce their new venture into the food retail industry with the purchase of Teal’s Market located in Cass Lake. The operations were technically taken over on Thursday, Oct. 21 during their ribbon cutting ceremony.

Many do not know that this transition has been in the works for the last three to five years where the band has talked about food sovereignty. What food sovereignty means to Leech Lake Band District 3 Representative, LeRoy Staples Fairbanks, is that people are able to define what they’re eating and they’re not just eating what is accessible to them.

Another thing he shares is that food security to him is the comfort of your family knowing that their going to be able to eat everyday, which is the security within the access of food. Staples Fairbanks says that what’s very important to him is what they are supplying and how their supplying healthy food options for their families.

Leech Lake Market is open for business. More information about this transfer can be found on the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe website.

