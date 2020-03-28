Leech Lake Legacy Raising Funds To Keep Building

Click to print (Opens in new window)

An animal welfare organization that serves animals around the Leech Lake Reservation is raising funds due to the potential risk of losing their building.

Leech Lake Legacy provides medical care to animals for free or at low-cost services on a monthly basis. The organization is currently leasing an old movie theater on a temporary basis with an agreement that if a potential buyer was interested, they had the right to first refusal and needed to raise funds to keep the building.

The organization needs to raise $60,000 by Saturday, March 28th. You can donate through the organization’s GoFundMe page.

