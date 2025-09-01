Sep 1, 2025 | By: Lakeland News
Leech Lake Housing Authority Building Burns Down in Early Morning Fire
A heavy fire early Monday morning has burned down the Leech Lake Housing Authority building in Cass Lake.
A Facebook post from the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe says the building is a total loss, but no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Housing Authority staff are working to establish temporary operations so services can continue for Leech Lake Band members. No further information is available at this time.