Leech Lake Health Division Looks to Expand Food Security in 2023

With the giving season around, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe are looking to contribute by giving away free food.

The distribution events began earlier this year and saw a growth thanks to grants and local amish producers. Starting at 10 A.M. and going until 2 P.M., the free food distribution is a weekly event in Cass Lake.

The Leech Lake Band Health Division often partners with other food shelves, such as Second Harvest, in order to ensure a full plate for every person who attends. Even items seeing steep price hikes, such as eggs and meat products, are included in the distribution along with canned goods.

The Leech Lake Health Division looks to continue and expand food security through distribution in Walker, Bena and Ball Club by implementing refrigerators in those communities. This efforts will be along with other similar events in 2023.

