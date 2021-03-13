Lakeland PBS

Leech Lake Health Division Hosts COVID-19 Vaccine Event

Betsy Melin — Mar. 12 2021

On Friday, over 1,300 people were vaccinated at an event in Cass Lake administered by the Leech Lake Health Division. This was their second week providing these vaccines with two more events planned for the next two Fridays.

Over 600 people received their first dose and over 700 their second. These events focus on vaccination based on location, with 15 cities that fall on the Leech Lake Reservation being eligible as opposed to following the state’s tier system.

They hope to create a barrier of safety for those who live on the reservation. The event was completed using the Moderna vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been administered to those who don’t have access to transportation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Bemidji Area Organization Coordinating Rides to Vaccine Appointments

Lakewood Health System Updates Vaccine Priority Groups

Over 1,100 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Friday

Governor Walz Loosens COVID-19 Restrictions on Restaurants, Gyms, and Social Gatherings

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.