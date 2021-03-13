Leech Lake Health Division Hosts COVID-19 Vaccine Event

Click to print (Opens in new window)

On Friday, over 1,300 people were vaccinated at an event in Cass Lake administered by the Leech Lake Health Division. This was their second week providing these vaccines with two more events planned for the next two Fridays.

Over 600 people received their first dose and over 700 their second. These events focus on vaccination based on location, with 15 cities that fall on the Leech Lake Reservation being eligible as opposed to following the state’s tier system.

They hope to create a barrier of safety for those who live on the reservation. The event was completed using the Moderna vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been administered to those who don’t have access to transportation.

