Leech Lake EMS & Police Offering Narcan Training Classes
The Leech Lake EMS and Leech Lake Police are fighting the opioid epidemic by providing Narcan traning classes to the community.
Tomorrow, they will host their 36th class since November, which will be held at the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe Adult Day Services Office. So far, EMS officials predict they’ve trained 792 people and have given out more than 650 Narcan kits. Their goal is to make sure everyone has a kit to save lives.
Terence O’Connor, Leech Lake Band Of Ojibwe EMS Director, says, “I really believe anyone with a Narcan kit will be able to save a life now, and with the amount of people we train, we’re not sure about the numbers, but we know of a few that in general population has been able to save a person, and that’s not law enforcement or EMS before we got there with the Narcan training and the kits.”
You can find about other Narcan training classes through the Leech Lake EMS and Education Facebook page here. The team is also willing to travel to provide training and kits to big groups.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
my daughter and I went to the salon in front of med save pharmacy. My daughter l... Read More
There will be a meeting held on Wednesday at 6pm organized by the community. The... Read More
Shame on them! I grew up, and still live in Kenosha, Wi. They have a thriving... Read More
The school board has cancelled those meetings and not scheduled any others.... Read More