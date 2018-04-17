Leech Lake EMS & Police Offering Narcan Training Classes

The Leech Lake EMS and Leech Lake Police are fighting the opioid epidemic by providing Narcan traning classes to the community.

Tomorrow, they will host their 36th class since November, which will be held at the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe Adult Day Services Office. So far, EMS officials predict they’ve trained 792 people and have given out more than 650 Narcan kits. Their goal is to make sure everyone has a kit to save lives.

Terence O’Connor, Leech Lake Band Of Ojibwe EMS Director, says, “I really believe anyone with a Narcan kit will be able to save a life now, and with the amount of people we train, we’re not sure about the numbers, but we know of a few that in general population has been able to save a person, and that’s not law enforcement or EMS before we got there with the Narcan training and the kits.”

You can find about other Narcan training classes through the Leech Lake EMS and Education Facebook page here. The team is also willing to travel to provide training and kits to big groups.