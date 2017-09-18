Leech Lake Bank Of Ojibwe Awarded Grant For Veterans Cemetery

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe was awarded a nearly $3.3 million grant for the construction of the Leech Lake Cemetery in Cass Lake, Minnesota, according to a press release.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) National Cemetery Administration made the announcement today. The grant will fund the construction of a main entrance, a combined administration and maintenance facility, roads, an assembly area, a committal shelter, 419 casketed sites, 32 cremains gravesites, 64 columbarium niches, a memorial wall, a memorial walk, landscaping and supporting infrastructure.

“We are proud to work with the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe to provide burial options to tribal Veterans,” said acting Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Ronald E. Walters.

The project will develop approximately three acres and serve 2,959 Tribal Veterans and their families.

For more information about the Leech Lake Veterans Cemetery, contact the Leech Lake Reservation Economic Development Department at 404-656-2300.