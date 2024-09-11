Leech Lake Band Seeking Public Input in Updating Hazard Mitigation Plan

Leech Lake Reservation residents, community leaders, business owners, area agencies, and organizations now have an opportunity to share how sever weather events impact their property and lives, as well as to share their ideas on how to reduce local impacts in the future.

A release from the Leech Lake Reservation Office of Emergency Management says they are working with U-Spatial at the University of Minnesota Duluth to update the tribe’s Hazard Mitigation Plan. The plan assesses the natural hazards that pose risks to the reservation and identifies ways to minimize the damage of future events.

As the tribe works to update the plan, it wants to hear from the public. The Hazard Mitigation Plan covers all of the Leech Lake Reservation and includes considerations for other stakeholders within the tribal planning area.

Comments, concerns, or questions regarding natural disasters and your ideas for mitigation projects should be submitted to Leech Lake Reservation Emergency Management by calling (218) 335-8277, emailing Emergency Management Director Duane Oothoudt at [email protected], or by visiting their offices in Cass Lake at 200 Sail Star Drive NE. There will be additional opportunities for public feedback throughout the planning process.