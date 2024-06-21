Leech Lake Band Reaches Milestone for Land Restoration Act

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe has announced a significant milestone in the implementation of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Reservation Restoration Act.

According to a press release from the band, the chief of the U.S. Forest Service has signed a decision memo, achieving the legislative goal of transferring approximately 11,760 acres of federal land currently managed by the Chippewa National Forest into trust for the benefit of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.

Band officials say this legislation, enacted in December 2020, is a crucial step in addressing historical injustices faced by the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. They say these lands were wrongfully taken through illegal transfers and are now being restored after generations of effort by the band.

Chairman Faron Jackson Sr. calls this one of the most monumental and positive developments to take place on Leech Lake since the first treaties were signed and the reservation was established in 1855.

A commemorative ceremony to celebrate this historic land restoration will take place on July 17 beginning at 11 a.m. at the Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School. The public is invited to attend.