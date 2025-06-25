Leech Lake Band Outlines Response Efforts for June 21 Storm

After the June 21st storm moved through the Bemidji area, it continued to cause substantial damage in Cass Lake and on the Leech Lake Reservation.

Tribal officials say high winds knocked down thousands of trees, damaged infrastructure, disrupted communications, and left many without power or safe shelter, and that the storm hit especially in the Mission area. They say no fatalities have been reported, and power restoration is progressing steadily.

Many residents remain in need of assistance due to damage to homes, lack of insurance, or limited mobility. Housing assessments and debris removal efforts are still underway. Damage assessments and long-term recovery planning are ongoing, with external assistance being requested.

For tree removal assistance, Leech Lake Tribal Police Dispatch is taking calls from tribal members for help removing downed trees from their property. You can contact them at 218-335-8277.

If you need additional support, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department Crisis Response Manager Cindy Wilson is available to assist tribal members with resources related to housing and displacement, food replenishment, transportation, and more. Members can call or text 218-317-3611 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.