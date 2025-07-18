Leech Lake Band OKs Continued Use of Grand Rapids, Deer River School Mascots

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Tribal Council has unanimously granted consent for the Grand Rapids and Deer River school districts to continue using their mascots.

A 2023 state law banned American Indian mascots unless all 11 of the state’s federally recognized tribes and the Tribal Nations Education Committee gave their approval. That law was modified this year, and now only the closet tribal nation has to give permission.

Deer River superintendent Pat Rendle and Grand Rapids superintendent Matt Grose spoke to the council on Wednesday about the history of their mascots, and the tribal council voted unanimously to give consent for their continued use.

The council’s approval will allow Deer River to remain with the Warriors and use the same spear and feather logo. Grand Rapids will be allowed to the continued use of the Thunderhawk mascot.