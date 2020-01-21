Lakeland PBS

Leech Lake Band Of Ojibwe Working On Making Transportation Better

Malaak KhattabJan. 21 2020

A transportation development plan is in the works for the Leech Lake Reservation.

According to a post on the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Facebook page, the Leech Lake Tribal Transportation is working on a developmental plan to identify transportation related needs for the Leech Lake Reservation.

The Facebook post said an integral part of the process will be to work with internal and external stakeholders to identify opportunities, challenges and constraints of the Leech Lake Tribal Transportation system and how the system can be improved.

Two surveys are key tasks that will be completed throughout the duration of the project. These surveys include a rider survey and a community survey.

Rider Survey: Transportation riders can easily fill out this quick survey during their trip. Surveys will be distributed on buses. The survey will be distributed on buses and can also be accessed online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LLTTRiderSurvey

Community Survey: Residents can share their feedback on the transportation system and services via this community survey. This survey will help understand how the community perceives Leech Lake Tribal Transportation and learn why residents choose to or choose not to use the transportation service. The survey can be accessed any time online at https://www.surveymonkey.com

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

