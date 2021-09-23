Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Unveils New Child Care Center
The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Tribal Council and Leech Lake Childhood and Education Staff were honored to host a ribbon cutting ceremony today that welcomed their new facility in Cass Lake.
Many people gathered today to witness the grand opening of the newly constructed Maajiigin Child Care Center. Witnesses included community members, faculty, Secretary-Treasurers, District Representatives, and Leech Lake Tribal Chairman Faron Jackson.
The center currently holds four infant/toddler classrooms for babies 0-3 years of age, staff offices, a small family room, one community room, feeding room, and a SNAP-Ed department housed on location. Participants in the child care program will have the opportunities to learn the Ojibwe language and participate in a variety of hands-on traditional teachings.
The child care centers vision here is to provide an Ojibwe-speaking community that is built around resilient, healthy Anishinaabe families and children. But educating children about their culture is just as important.
Chairman Jackson says what is most important is teaching younger kids the ways that elders have been taught in the past.
The Maajiigin Child Care Center is currently looking for teachers and trainees. Anyone interested in applying can find more information at the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe’s employment page.
