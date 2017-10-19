Leech Lake Band Of Ojibwe Receives A $250,000 Grant

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe received a $250,000 grant from the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community. The grant will be used to help fund construction of a new community center in Onigum, MN.

“It’s been a long road and we’re very happy that we have finally reached this point. Our outlying communities feel like they have been neglected over the years and it is a great feeling to bring this new gathering space to our band members. We hope that the new building and services that are going to be offered there will help strengthen the community both mentally and physically,” said Faron Jackson Sr, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Chairman.

The community center in Onigum will feature an indoor basketball court, clinic, office space for constituent services and a classroom that will offer distance learning through the Leech Lake Tribal College among other amenities. Construction of the community center began in August and is expected to be completed by January 2018.