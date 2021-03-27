Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Provides Another Vaccine Clinic, Expands Eligibility
The reservation receives vaccines from both the state and the federal government, and their ability to vaccinate more people in the community is moving quickly to being able to vaccinate over 3,000 people.
Appointments can be made by contacting their vaccine hotline at 218-368-4763. You must be able to show a proof of residency on a photo ID.
