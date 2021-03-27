Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Provides Another Vaccine Clinic, Expands Eligibility

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The reservation receives vaccines from both the state and the federal government, and their ability to vaccinate more people in the community is moving quickly to being able to vaccinate over 3,000 people.

Appointments can be made by contacting their vaccine hotline at 218-368-4763. You must be able to show a proof of residency on a photo ID.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today