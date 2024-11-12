Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Powwow Honors Veterans for Veterans Day

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe’s powwow over the weekend featured dancing and songs to honor veterans who have served the country for Veterans Day.

Originally called Armistice Day, Veterans Day was originally created to commemorate the end of World War 1 in 1918 but eventually evolved in 1954 as a day to remember all veterans. Through song and dance on Monday, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe honored those who have and are currently serving their country.

“To me, it’s remembering those that have lost their lives in the service of our country, those that can’t be here,” explained John Schneider, Commander for the Leech Lake Veterans Memorial Honor Guard. “So for me, when I’m out there dancing at our ceremony, I remember those that can’t dance, so therefore I’m there dancing for them and with them.”

For the Leech Lake Band, Veterans Day is about honoring the elders within the Band who went and served throughout the years.

“We don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring,” emphasized Darrell Kingbird, Leech Lake Veterans Powwow Advisor. “Our elders that are veterans, they’re getting old now, so we offer our tobacco like the way I did out there. There comes a time when we have to honor our elders and whatever they did in this way of spirituality.”

The powwow is held to not only honor the veterans who served the country, but also to honor the reasons they went and fought for it.

“Our way of Anishinaabe people is all nations, which is red, black, yellow and white,” Kingbird said. “We’re to come and be as one nation, and the big thing was, was to take care of Mother Earth.”

Organizers wanted to give the veterans more than just a simple “thank you” for your service during this powwow by offering handshakes to all the veterans in attendance.

“That’s a physical connection; that way we can at least connect instead of a “hi” … [it’s] a physical connection,” added Schneider.

The event featured singing and dancing competitions for all ages, including anyone who is or was a veteran. Organizers say it’s essential for the younger generation to learn all they can about veterans and why they celebrate them.

“For me, it’s a lot about the little ones and those who can see us and be inspired to one day fill our shoes and know that there’s a path that’s already laid in front of them,” said Schneider.

Over 150 people attended the powwow over the weekend.