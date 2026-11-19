A new chapter began in Ball Club on Wednesday as community members gathered with the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe to celebrate the opening of a new wellness center.

The center’s Ojibwe name, Baaga’adowaan, means lacrosse stick, reflecting the community’s cultural roots. The new facility replaces Ball Club’s aging community center, and with a basketball court, space for community events, and a state-of-the-art gym, it’s designed to serve people of all ages while making more programs available locally.

“The ability to incorporate other services into these centers and getting those services and programs into the communities is the biggest thing,” said LeRoy Staples Fairbanks, the Leech Lake Band’s Community Wellness Director.

The center, which will also be a health and wellness clinic and host a variety of community activities, is designed to meet multiple needs. Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony brought people together to celebrate that vision becoming a reality, but the real impact will come through everyday use.

“It’s technically a District I community center, but everybody on the Leech Lake Reservation can come and use it for any events they are planning or any community gathering they want,” explained Natalie Bebeau, Leech Lake’s Associate Wellness Director. “From birthday parties here to program events, youth events: anything can happen here.”

For longtime members, this opening brings back memories of the community spaces that came before it. And for those who have watched Ball Club grow and change, it’s a chance to see those traditions carried into new generations.

“It’s going to be exciting to see more programs working,” said elder Mary Bebeau, “working with the community, with the youth which we need our youth to be more involved.”

After heartfelt remarks from tribal leaders and community members, the ribbon was officially cut. For the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, the celebration marked more than an opening—it was a chance to honor the past while welcoming new possibilities.

“Coming into our community is the overarching impact that we can start building these types of buildings within every community; if not, at least limit it to some,” said Leech Lake District I Representative Jonathan White. “But just having this type of program, this type of access to some of this equipment and programs that will be coming in here will be substantial.”

With the wellness center now open to the community, the next step will come on Monday, Nov. 30 when the clinic will be completed and is expected to start seeing patients.