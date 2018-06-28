Lakeland PBS
Leech Lake Band Of Ojibwe Offering Free Health Care Checks

Shirelle Moore
Jun. 28 2018
The U.S. Army Reserve in partnership with the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and Cass Lake IHS will be offering no-cost health care service from July 10th to July 19th. The clinic will be located at the Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School at 15353 Silver Eagle Drive, Northwest, Bena, MN 56626.

Multiple medical staff will be available including nurse practitioners, dentists, optometrists and nurses. Medical services provided include general exams, school exams and physicals, and general nutrition counseling. Dental services provided include exams and extractions. Optical services will include exams and prescriptions for eyeglasses.

The clinics will be open from 9 until 4:30 in the afternoon. No appointments are necessary. Clinic times are subject to change.

Updates will be made available on the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and Cass Lake IHS facebook pages. You can also call (218) 335-3430 for more information.

