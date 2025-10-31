Oct 31, 2025 | By: Collin Burns

Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Latest Tribal Nation to Enter Cannabis Compact with State

leechlakecannabis

On Thursday, the Walz administration signed a compact with the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe to allow them to operate up to eight off-reservation recreational cannabis dispensaries. Chairman Faron Jackson said this signing marks a critical moment for the economic development of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and the State of Minnesota, and demonstrates the power of partnership and respect between governments.

