Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Leech Lake Band Of Ojibwe Hosts Opioid Response Summit

Shirelle Moore
Nov. 14 2018
Leave a Comment

For some time now, officials with the Leech Lake Band Of Ojibwe have been finding ways to tackle the opioid epidemic head on. Today, they held their first-ever Opioid Response Summit to talk about issues and find solutions.

“The Tribal Council and myself, we’re all concerned about our membership here, and people have been crying out for help and we want to do what we can to help our people heal,” says Faron Jackson, Sr., the chairman for the Leech Lake Band Of Ojibwe.

“Opioids are a huge problem and we’re seeing, technically I’d like to say native people are the first victims of chemical warfare. We see that opioids are just kind of a perpetuation of that whole system,” says Vernon LaPlante, the Director of Office and Policy for the state of Minnesota Department of Human Services.

The summit featured a number of professional speakers from all over the country. There were also panel discussions and live demonstrations. The summit was planned with a cultural aspect in mind.

“Just knowing that we have identified our keynote speakers so and then just magically putting it all together; using our smudge and using our drum and using our elders, our spirituality and our language,” says Gary Charwood, the tobacco prevention coordinator for the Leech Lake Youth Programs.

What happened today was only the beginning for the Opioid Response Summit. In the future, they hope to grow their audience and grow their vendors.

Jackson, Sr. says, “We want to keep this dialogue ongoing, so we keep talking about this education and awareness so we can kind of start getting this message out to our communities and our families on how concerned we are about what’s happening to the young people these days.”

The main goal of today’s summit is to find solutions, but the panel knows it won’t happen over night. The next step will be taking the information gathered from the summit and putting it to use in the community.

LeRoy Staples Fairbanks III, the District 3 Representative for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, says, “I think that’s probably the main focus is how do we bring wellness into the community? How do we heal the family? How do we heal the child? How do we heal the parents? But the community as a whole, how are we healing the community is the main focus.”

The summit will continue tomorrow at the Northern Lights Casino in Walker at 8:30 in the morning. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

In Focus: Leech Lake Art League Provides A Creative Space For All

Leech Lake Band Of Ojibwe Hosting Opioid Summit

Minnesota Investing Millions To Fight Opioid Epidemic

Event In Walker Helps Prevent Seniors From Falling

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Angela Sloan said

It was wonderful being able to participate in such a worthy cause... Read More

D. Ostlund said

Thank you so much for covering this important issue. Every other issue (health... Read More

Jersey Teapot said

What are their stances on cannabis legalization?... Read More

AJ Feldman
AJ Feldman said

Hi Jim, The boys soccer team plays St. Cloud Cathedral in the section semifina... Read More

Latest Story

Northwoods Adventure: Preparations Underway For Ski Season

Over the ground lies a mantle of white, creating a scene straight out of a Christmas card, but behind the scenes, plenty of preparations are
Posted on Nov. 14 2018

Latest Stories

Northwoods Adventure: Preparations Underway For Ski Season

Posted on Nov. 14 2018

Brainerd International Raceway Owner Left Lasting Impact On Racing Community

Posted on Nov. 13 2018

Level Three Predatory Offender To Reside In Rural Brainerd

Posted on Nov. 13 2018

AT&T Donates To CLC Scholarship Fund

Posted on Nov. 13 2018

Bemidji City Council Member Hospitalized In Fargo

Posted on Nov. 13 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.