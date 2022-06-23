Lakeland PBS

Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Hosts 4th Annual Welcome Babies Celebration

Emma HudziakJun. 22 2022

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe hosted their 4th annual Welcome Babies Celebration Wednesday afternoon at the Leech Lake Powwow Grounds, where many parents, children, and tribal members gathered together in celebration of life.

There are many celebrations that are universally welcomed, like graduations, anniversaries, and weddings. And for some, the opportunity to celebrate the birth of a child does not always arise, which is why the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe works hard to prioritize these celebrations as a community.

Parents had the opportunity to stop by educational and informational booths, which concerned things like WIC programs, child development checkups, and sleeping patterns and techniques. There were even door prizes for children ages 0 to 3, along with prizes for parents.

Not only does this event take place on a local level, but it also has support on a national level as well through the Johns Hopkins Center for American Indian Health’s “Family Spirit Program.”

What’s important for events like this is that both children and parents are able to see how loved and valued they are, not only their immediate families but also by tribal leaders and other members in the community.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

New President Named at Leech Lake Tribal College

LeRoy Staples-Fairbanks III Will Be Newest Member on MSHSL Board of Directors

Drivers Injured in Crashes in Polk County, Bemidji

Suspect Charged with Murder, Manslaughter in Cass Lake Stabbing

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.