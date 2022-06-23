Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Hosts 4th Annual Welcome Babies Celebration

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe hosted their 4th annual Welcome Babies Celebration Wednesday afternoon at the Leech Lake Powwow Grounds, where many parents, children, and tribal members gathered together in celebration of life.

There are many celebrations that are universally welcomed, like graduations, anniversaries, and weddings. And for some, the opportunity to celebrate the birth of a child does not always arise, which is why the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe works hard to prioritize these celebrations as a community.

Parents had the opportunity to stop by educational and informational booths, which concerned things like WIC programs, child development checkups, and sleeping patterns and techniques. There were even door prizes for children ages 0 to 3, along with prizes for parents.

Not only does this event take place on a local level, but it also has support on a national level as well through the Johns Hopkins Center for American Indian Health’s “Family Spirit Program.”

What’s important for events like this is that both children and parents are able to see how loved and valued they are, not only their immediate families but also by tribal leaders and other members in the community.

