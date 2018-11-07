Lakeland PBS
Leech Lake Band Of Ojibwe Hosting Opioid Summit

Shirelle Moore
Nov. 7 2018
The Leech Lake Band Of Ojibwe Opioid Response Summit will be held next Tuesday and Wednesday at the Northern Lights Casino in Walker. Registration and breakfast start at 8 in the morning both days with regular events going until 4 on Tuesday and 3 on Wednesday.

Each day will feature speakers, panels and other events that discuss the opioid crisis. There will also be a special cultural event on Tuesday from 5 at night to 7, with a drum group and dancers.

To register for the summit, you can email Maggi.Jordan@llojibwe.org or call 218-335-4404. You can find a link to the registration form here. A link to the agenda can be found here.

