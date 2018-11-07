Leech Lake Band Of Ojibwe Hosting Opioid Summit
The Leech Lake Band Of Ojibwe Opioid Response Summit will be held next Tuesday and Wednesday at the Northern Lights Casino in Walker. Registration and breakfast start at 8 in the morning both days with regular events going until 4 on Tuesday and 3 on Wednesday.
Each day will feature speakers, panels and other events that discuss the opioid crisis. There will also be a special cultural event on Tuesday from 5 at night to 7, with a drum group and dancers.
To register for the summit, you can email Maggi.Jordan@llojibwe.org or call 218-335-4404. You can find a link to the registration form here. A link to the agenda can be found here.
