Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Holds 2022 Tribal Council Inauguration

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe held this year’s Tribal Council inauguration on Friday, where three elected leaders were publicly welcomed at a ceremony in Walker.

Every two years, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe holds an election cycle in which new members join the council. During today’s ceremony, Leonard Fineday was sworn in as their new Secretary Treasurer, Kyle Fairbanks as District I Representative, and Steve White as District II Representative.

Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Chairman Faron Jackson said that he has always been an advocate for both honest and transparent leadership, and he believes that each new leader that took office will carry out that philosophy.

A strong philosophy that Fineday lives by is “the best days are still to come.” It’s an approach that Fineday stands by as he takes his place upon the tribal council.

One notion that was repeated by all three new council members was the ability to build upon the success of the Leech Lake community, as well as allowing community voices to be heard.

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe will host their election for the Chairman seat and the seats for District III Representatives sometime in 2024.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today