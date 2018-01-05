DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Holds 2018 State of the Band Address

Sarah Winkelmann
Jan. 5 2018
Leave a Comment

“I’m very proud to be a Leech Lake Band Member,” said Lenny Fineday, guest speaker for the Band Address.

It was a day full of pride in culture and tradition that brought hot topics to the surface.

“We kind of had to make some budget cuts due to our deficit in finances that we were facing, and we try to keep them minimal, yet I reminded everyone that we still want to provide good quality service to our members,” said Faron Jackson, Sr., the Tribal Council Chairman.

One topic discussed was the land shortage issue that has caused the band not renew leases on their land.

“As our numbers grow and our land base stays the same, it causes a lot of friction where families want to expand,” Jackson said. “It wasn’t a personal attack on anybody by any means, it was just a council decision that we thought was in the best interest of our membership.”

Drug use and the opioid epidemic were also discussed at length today with the chairman saying change will come through education.

“We’re trying to educate them before it gets to that process so our numbers can start shifting and going in the right direction,” Jackson said.

The Band Address tackled some difficult issues but took time to celebrate others.

“The actual construction for the new Palace is going to begin late this spring/early summer,” Jackson said. “We’re having a completion date of the summer of 2019.”

Ultimately, the theme for the 2018 address was “we are all in this together.”

“Wonderful values that were handed down from our ancestors and elders; the good values, being there for one another and being there for one another at all times no matter what is is, where you are at or what you are doing, be there for one another,” said Arthur “Archie” LaRose, Leech Lake Band Secretary and Treasurer.

As the tribal council looks ahead to many challenges in the coming year, the chairman wants the band to remember it’s a team effort.

“This movement is going to be united, its not just going to be me, it’s going to be us,” Jackson said.

Through budget cuts, a housing shortage and addiction, the tribal council says they will remain positive that 2018 will bring change.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

In Focus: MacRostie Art Center Offering Unique Classes For 2018

Crow Wing County Highway Department Looks Back On 2017

American Red Cross Holding Blood Drives Across Northern Minnesota

Minnesota Minimum Wage Going Up In 2018

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

G Winkler said

Dayton acts like this is a God-send but it really only comes down to $6/week for... Read More

Collette Turcotte said

JP is a wonderful man full of caring and belief... thank you for sharing...... Read More

Michael Sather said

Thank you Miss Moore fpr your reporting on the homeless shelter. :)... Read More

Marit Howard said

JP has been a family friend my entire life and he is an inspiration to all. Than... Read More

Latest Story

Lakewood Health System Cuts Ribbon On Staples Expansion

The expansion of the Staples clinic took center stage for the Lakewood Health System this evening as a ribbon-cutting ceremony opened up a new
Posted on Jan. 5 2018

Latest Stories

Lakewood Health System Cuts Ribbon On Staples Expansion

Posted on Jan. 5 2018

New Year, New You: How To Get Started In The Gym

Posted on Jan. 5 2018

Bemidji Fire Department Releases Fire Safety Tips For 2018

Posted on Jan. 5 2018

Three Teens Injured In Baxter Crash

Posted on Jan. 5 2018

Two Dead In Alexandria Mobile Home Fire

Posted on Jan. 5 2018

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.