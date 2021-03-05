Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Discusses Pow Wow Safety Amid COVID-19

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Pow wows can be large events that host up to 10,000 people a day. Because of that, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe has had to cancel many of their pow wows since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are now looking at ways to make future pow wows safer.

There are many suggestions on ways to limit the risk of spreading COVID-19, including limiting vendors, setting up hand sanitizer and handwashing stations, and limiting attendance to first-come-first-serve within family units.

The tribal council has not voted yet on their final decision to start hosting pow wows again, but they are hoping to begin by this summer.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today