Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Discusses Pow Wow Safety Amid COVID-19

Betsy Melin — Mar. 4 2021

Pow wows can be large events that host up to 10,000 people a day. Because of that, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe has had to cancel many of their pow wows since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are now looking at ways to make future pow wows safer.

There are many suggestions on ways to limit the risk of spreading COVID-19, including limiting vendors, setting up hand sanitizer and handwashing stations, and limiting attendance to first-come-first-serve within family units.

The tribal council has not voted yet on their final decision to start hosting pow wows again, but they are hoping to begin by this summer.

