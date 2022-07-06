Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Council Inauguration Set for Friday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Council inauguration will be held at the Northern Lights Casino Events Center in Walker on Friday, July 8th at 10 A.M.

The inauguration will recognize the newly elected leaders to the tribal council. The positions filled include Secretary/Treasurer by Leonard Fineday, District I Representative Kyle Fairbanks, and District II Representative Steve White. Chairman Faron Jackson Sr. and District III Representative LeRoy Staples Fairbanks III will be in attendance as well.

Minnesota Supreme Court Associate Justice Anne K. McKeig will be the guest speaker along with the members of the Leech Lake Tribal Council. The program is scheduled to start at 10 A.M. with doors opening at 9 A.M.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today