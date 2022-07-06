Lakeland PBS

Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Council Inauguration Set for Friday

Mary BalstadJul. 6 2022

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Council inauguration will be held at the Northern Lights Casino Events Center in Walker on Friday, July 8th at 10 A.M.

The inauguration will recognize the newly elected leaders to the tribal council. The positions filled include Secretary/Treasurer by Leonard Fineday, District I Representative Kyle Fairbanks, and District II Representative Steve White. Chairman Faron Jackson Sr. and District III Representative LeRoy Staples Fairbanks III will be in attendance as well.

Minnesota Supreme Court Associate Justice Anne K. McKeig will be the guest speaker along with the members of the Leech Lake Tribal Council. The program is scheduled to start at 10 A.M. with doors opening at 9 A.M.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

