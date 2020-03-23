Lakeland PBS

Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Authorizes Tier Three Emergency Action Plan

Malaak KhattabMar. 23 2020

Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe authorizes tier three emergency action in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

According to Leech Lake News, the tier three emergency action that is outlined in the LLBO COVID-19 Emergency Response Strategy requires that all non-essential staff be sent home and all Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe government programs will stop operations with the exception of critical and essential services.

The Minnesota Department confirmed a case of COVID-19 in Cass County yesterday. According to Cass County Public Health, the resident of Cass County is an older resident with no known travel history. Leech Lake News said the patient developed symptoms on March 9, 2020 and received treatment on March 16, 2020.

Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed COVID-19 cases. These symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath

If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately. Emergency warning signs might include:

  • Trouble breathing
  • Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
  • New confusion or inability to arouse
  • Bluish lips or face

As of Sunday,  there were 169 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota and one death.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

Food Shelf at Second Harvest to Close on Fridays

Emergency Fund For Local Non-Profits Applications Available

First Death Due to COVID-19 in Minnesota Confirmed

Walz Considers “Stay at Home” Order as Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Reach 115

Latest Stories

Food Shelf at Second Harvest to Close on Fridays

Posted on Mar. 23 2020

Emergency Fund For Local Non-Profits Applications Available

Posted on Mar. 23 2020

First Death Due to COVID-19 in Minnesota Confirmed

Posted on Mar. 21 2020

Former BSU Admin Named Minnesota State Vice Chancellor For Finance and Facilities

Posted on Mar. 21 2020

Joe Haeg Inks One-Year Contract With Tampa Bay

Posted on Mar. 21 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.