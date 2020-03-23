Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Authorizes Tier Three Emergency Action Plan

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe authorizes tier three emergency action in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

According to Leech Lake News, the tier three emergency action that is outlined in the LLBO COVID-19 Emergency Response Strategy requires that all non-essential staff be sent home and all Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe government programs will stop operations with the exception of critical and essential services.

The Minnesota Department confirmed a case of COVID-19 in Cass County yesterday. According to Cass County Public Health, the resident of Cass County is an older resident with no known travel history. Leech Lake News said the patient developed symptoms on March 9, 2020 and received treatment on March 16, 2020.

Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed COVID-19 cases. These symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately. Emergency warning signs might include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

As of Sunday, there were 169 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota and one death.

