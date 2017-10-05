DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Leech Lake Band Holds Groundbreaking For New Veterans Cemetery

Josh Peterson
Oct. 5 2017
Leave a Comment

Placed in a scenic setting of peace and natural beauty, the ground was broke for the construction of a 3.3 million dollar tribal veterans cemetary. The project comes after years of waiting for the approval of a grant to fund the cemetery. For the members of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, they are proud that they can now offer a final resting place to their veterans.

The plot of land sits among the veterans memorial grounds on the west side of Cass Lake. Seen as a fitting location for those tribal members who proudly served their country.

The project will develop nearly three acres and serve over 2,900 tribal veterans and their families. The project is also viewed as a way to pay respect to the tribal veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

For one family the project hits close to home. Richard Robinson’s uncle originally got the project started back in 2013, and even though his uncle Albert passed during that time, to see the project happen is an honor.

For some, the cemetery represents more than a final resting place. Some see it as way to recognize the contributions native americans have made for the U.S. military.

The grant will fund the construction of a main enterance, a combined administration and maintenance facility, roads, assembly area and a committal shelter.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: The Legend Of Star Island

Local Family Makes Plea On National Missing Children’s Day

Four In Custody From Standoff In Cass Lake

Standoff In Cass Lake

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tony Rickerl said

Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More

Miles said

That's me -Miles... Read More

David huff said

That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More

Darren P said

Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More

Latest Story

Vikings QB Back At Practice After 2 Weeks

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford has rejoined the team for practice for the first time in two weeks, raising
Posted on Oct. 5 2017

Latest Stories

Vikings QB Back At Practice After 2 Weeks

Posted on Oct. 5 2017
Michael Bitzer

Bemidji State's Bitzer Named To Mike Richter Award List

Posted on Oct. 5 2017

Golden Apple: Grand Rapids High School Alcohol Abuse Campaign

Posted on Oct. 5 2017

Two Injured In Morrison County Rollover

Posted on Oct. 5 2017

Chances Of Hitting A Deer In Minnesota Are High

Posted on Oct. 5 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.