Leech Lake Band Holds Groundbreaking For New Veterans Cemetery

Placed in a scenic setting of peace and natural beauty, the ground was broke for the construction of a 3.3 million dollar tribal veterans cemetary. The project comes after years of waiting for the approval of a grant to fund the cemetery. For the members of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, they are proud that they can now offer a final resting place to their veterans.

The plot of land sits among the veterans memorial grounds on the west side of Cass Lake. Seen as a fitting location for those tribal members who proudly served their country.

The project will develop nearly three acres and serve over 2,900 tribal veterans and their families. The project is also viewed as a way to pay respect to the tribal veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

For one family the project hits close to home. Richard Robinson’s uncle originally got the project started back in 2013, and even though his uncle Albert passed during that time, to see the project happen is an honor.

For some, the cemetery represents more than a final resting place. Some see it as way to recognize the contributions native americans have made for the U.S. military.

The grant will fund the construction of a main enterance, a combined administration and maintenance facility, roads, assembly area and a committal shelter.