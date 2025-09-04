Sep 5, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Leech Lake Band Holding Final Storm Impact Distribution on Sep. 10

Leech Lake Emergency Management announced today that, in cooperation with the USDA Food Sovereignty program, they have one last storm impact distribution planned for next week.

A several windstorm affected portions of the Leech Lake community in June, and any Leech Laker negatively impacted by that storm can pick up a box on Wednesday, September 10 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the old Palace Casino. There is a limit of one box per house.

Leech Lake officials also say they have cleaning supply boxes and a box fan to give out.

