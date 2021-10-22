Lakeland PBS

Leech Lake Band Celebrates Purchase of Former Teal’s Market in Cass Lake

Lakeland News — Oct. 21 2021

It was an historic day for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe as they celebrated the purchase of the former Teal’s Market in Cass Lake with an official ribbon cutting ceremony.

More than 100 Leech Lake officials and community members were on hand Thursday morning to officially take over ownership of the popular grocery store and take a step towards food sovereignty. It was an emotional day for both the Leech Lake band and the Teal family, who have owned the store since 1942.

The grocery will now be named the Leech Lake Market. Our Emma Hudziak will be taking an in-depth look at the purchase and have more from Thursday’s ribbon cutting next week on Lakeland News.

