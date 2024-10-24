Leech Lake Band Approves $1,000 Tax Rebate for All Enrolled Members

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe has announced that the Tribal Council has approved a 2024 tax rebate in the amount of $1,000 for all enrolled band members.

The $1,000 rebate is double the $500 rebates the band gave out the previous three years. Payments will be made to band members on December 5th.

To qualify for a rebate, recipients must be enrolled as of October 18th of this year and must be 18 years of age by December 4th of this year. For those turning 18 on or after December 5th, $500 will be deposited into Minor’s Trust.

All payments will be made via Rapid Paycards, except for incarcerated band members who cannot receive funds through a Rapid Paycard. For those individuals, a check will be sent to their facility.

More information can be found on the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Facebook page or on the Leech Lake News website.