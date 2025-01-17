Jan 17, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Leech Lake and White Earth Receiving Grant to Improve Indigenous Education

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and White Earth Nation will aim to improve Indigenous education in Minnesota with a Community Innovation Grant from the Bush Foundation.

The $7.7 million investment will allow the two to collaborate to improve Indigenous education in the state. They will strive to implement Indigenous Education for All legislation, which mandates that schools use Tribally-endorsed curriculum.

This five-year project aims to strengthen Tribal-state systems to support change at multiple levels, ultimately addressing long-standing education disparities and promoting Indigenous self-determination.

