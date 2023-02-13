Leech Lake Ahnji-Be-Mah-Diz Recovery Center Obtains $850,000 in Federal Funding

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The new recovery center for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe will continue necessary renovations after it recently received federal funding.

Opened over two years ago in the old Palace Hotel in Cass Lake, the recovery center is continuing renovations in order to become a place of cultural healing for the community. The location may have changed, but the mission to provide a place of healing for tribe members at home rather than away.

After receiving $850,000 in federal funding, the new building will have a much-needed revamp that wasn’t completed during the initial work. These fixes include new doors to patient rooms, redoing the roofing, and replacing the windows. With these additions, the recovery center can continue to be a place of healing for the community.

The funding comes from a larger pool of money that was shared among other tribal needs across the nation. Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith commented on how the $8.6 million federal funds would help not only these projects, but Native communities as a whole.

Funding is expected to be received over the next few months. The goal of the building is to have it be a full residential treatment center for inpatient treatment services. The maximum amount of patients the building can serve is 20 men and 20 women.

