Leech Lake Advocates Bring Awareness During Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Prevention Month

April is both Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month, and on Thursday, Leech Lake Crime Victim Advocates brought in speakers and informational booths to raise awareness to the issue.

Through these educational materials, community members learned how they can work toward resolving the problem.

Outreach programs that were at the event included other supportive services from the Leech Lake area.

