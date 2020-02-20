Leap Of Kindness Day Community Drive Supports Locals In The Community

Click to print (Opens in new window)

GrowthZone in Nisswa is holding a Leap Of Kindness Day Community Drive to gather critical supplies for the Salvation Army store and food shelf to support the local community.

Saratoga County in Florida started the kindness movement, and Nisswa Chamber members wanted to keep it going. The drive will go on up until February 28, the day before Leap Day, and items donated will be packed up for delivery.

