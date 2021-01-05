Lakeland PBS

League of Women Voters Interviews Bemidji City Councilor At-Large Candidate

Betsy Melin — Jan. 4 2021

The Bemidji City Council At-Large position is up for a vote this coming Feb. 9. The position has been vacant since June of 2020 when Jim Thompson resigned.

One of the candidates, Dan Jourdain, was interviewed by the League of Women Voters in Bemidji on Dec. 28, where he said he decided to run to help give Bemidji the best representation to overcome the issues the city is facing. The other At-Large candidate, Dave Larson, declined to be interviewed.

The polls will be open from 7 AM to 8 PM on Tuesday, Feb. 9. As it is an at-large seat, all city voters will be able to participate.

You can view the interview at the League of Women Voters’ YouTube and Facebook pages.

