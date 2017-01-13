League Of Women Voters Hosts WeARE Advocates To Discuss Reproductive Education

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Thanks for highlighting Jennifer and her talent. I so enjoyed her beautiful lyr... Read More
Excellent interview. Informative and timely.... Read More
Appreciate your comments, Dr HOLCOMB, good reminder!... Read More
I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More