Leader Man Missing Since 2009 To Receive Funeral

Nathan Green
Aug. 10 2018
Peter Achermann

Nine years after his disappearance, a Leader, MN man will now have a funeral.

Peter Achermann went missing on July 24th, 2009 when he left his home in Leader to go to Staples to run some errands. He was never seen since that day, but his abandoned station wagon was found the next day stuck in a mudhole on a minimum maintenance road in the area.

Family and friends have now decided to hold a funeral and celebration of life for Achermann, who would be 91 years old if he was still alive. According to his daughter, Achermann was declared deceased on July 24, 2013 for legal reasons. The funeral is scheduled for 11 AM Saturday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Motley with a celebration of life at the family farm in Leader.

The case is still under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, and there is still a $20,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance of Achermann, if the disappearance is the result of foul play. Anyone with information, tips, or leads on Achermann’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (800) 450-2677, (218) 547-1424, or 911.

