Lead for Inclusion, MNeurodivergent Bemidji Partner for Social Events

Less than a year after forming, Lead for Inclusion and MNeurodivergent Bemidji, two Bemidji area non-profits, have partnered together to provide social and leadership opportunities for neurodivergent people. Neurodivergence is a term that refers to how different people’s brains process information in different ways, especially in relation to conditions like autism and ADHD.

“A lot of times we’re trying to focus on just fostering meaningful connections, helping people build a bit of community with people that they maybe can relate to and who have some similar experiences to them,” explained Madeleine Smith, MNeurodivergent Bemidji Regional Event Coordinator.

“Our group is focused on all of that, and then we’re also working on youth leadership development,” said Lead for Inclusion founder Shannon Murray. “Inclusion’s Founder, “So we have a youth board and they kind of help to organize things, and that board is made up of youth with and without intellectual disabilities. So they’re working together to increase accessibility and belonging in the community, and leadership is a big part of what we’re doing, in addition to all the social connections that Maddie was talking about.”

It seemed like a natural partnership just waiting to happen. Both organizations are partnering together to provide three weeks of bowling fun for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Shannon and I had met earlier in the year. This is the first thing that we’re doing actually together, so it’s been kind of cool,” said Smith.

“We’re here to have fun and make friends through bowling,” added Murray. “It’s a social event to bring our two groups together and have a good time.”

A lot of neurodivergent people tend to connect through shared interests. They also tend to feel like they are the odds ones out, and that no one understands them. But both organizations feel that whenever you get together with people who are more similar to you, it makes you feel more comfortable, and you start to just be yourself and have some fun.

“A lot of times with neurodivergent populations, there can be a lot of isolation,” says Smith, “We just want to help kind of combat that a little bit and give people a place where they can be comfortable and meet other people who they can connect with.”

Both organizations plan to host events similar to this in the future, but they will try a variety of things to hopefully hit everyone’s special interests and make sure everyone involved has a good time.

The bowling socials will continue every Monday and Thursday night from 6:00-7:30 p.m. until January 30th.