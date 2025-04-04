‘Lead for Inclusion’ Hosting Read-Along at Bemidji Public Library

Bemidji’s Lead for Inclusion is partnering with the Bemidji Public Library to host the non-profit’s first “Read for Inclusion” event.

Lead for Inclusion’s goal is to increase opportunities and accessibility for everyone in the Bemidji area. This event will feature an interactive story reading led by Lead for Inclusion’s Youth Leadership Board Members, as well as discussions about inclusion.

This event takes place on Saturday, April 5th from 2 to 3 PM. Everyone is welcome to attend.