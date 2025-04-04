Apr 4, 2025 | By: Matthew Freeman

‘Lead for Inclusion’ Hosting Read-Along at Bemidji Public Library

Bemidji’s Lead for Inclusion is partnering with the Bemidji Public Library to host the non-profit’s first “Read for Inclusion” event.

Lead for Inclusion’s goal is to increase opportunities and accessibility for everyone in the Bemidji area. This event will feature an interactive story reading led by Lead for Inclusion’s Youth Leadership Board Members, as well as discussions about inclusion.

This event takes place on Saturday, April 5th from 2 to 3 PM. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Mikes Roofing Ad

Security State Bank Ad

Web Ads 400x400 9

Related News

Education & Government

‘Macy’s Bill’ Passes MN House with Bipartisan Support

Crime

Park Rapids Man Sentenced for Criminal Sexual Conduct, Child Porn Possession

Crime

3 Indicted for Fentanyl Trafficking to Bemidji, Red Lake

Business

How New Tariffs Might Affect Hockey Equipment Prices