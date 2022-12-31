Lakeland Currents: Building Community Pride

Season 16, Episode 6

Join Lakeland Currents host Ray Gildow as he welcomes Mike Hajek, chairman of the Staples-Motley Athletic Hall of Fame. Mike tells viewers more about how the organization came to be in the first place, what they’ve been doing for area youth since, and what we can expect to see going forward.

Staples-Motley Athletic Hall of Fame: https://staplesmotleychamber.org/staples-motley-athletic-hall-of-fame/

Athletic Hall of Fame Digital Display: https://staplesmotleyathletichof.touchpros.com/Home9.aspx