Lakeland PBS

Lakeland Currents: Building Community Pride

Season 16, Episode 6

Join Lakeland Currents host Ray Gildow as he welcomes Mike Hajek, chairman of the Staples-Motley Athletic Hall of Fame. Mike tells viewers more about how the organization came to be in the first place, what they’ve been doing for area youth since, and what we can expect to see going forward.

Staples-Motley Athletic Hall of Fame: https://staplesmotleychamber.org/staples-motley-athletic-hall-of-fame/

Athletic Hall of Fame Digital Display: https://staplesmotleyathletichof.touchpros.com/Home9.aspx

Related Posts

Lakeland Currents: President of Lakewood Health Retires

Lakeland Currents: Wadena County is Calling

Lakeland Currents: The Reif Center Seasonal Line-up

Lakeland Currents: Meet the New President of BSU & NTC

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents: President of Lakewood Health Retires

Posted on Dec. 23 2022

Lakeland Currents: Wadena County is Calling

Posted on Dec. 16 2022

Building a Table For 7

Posted on Nov. 17 2022

Common Ground: Wool Yurt Mural Project Part 2

Posted on Nov. 9 2022

Common Ground: Wool Yurt Mural Part 1 of 2

Posted on Nov. 2 2022

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.