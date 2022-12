Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Season 16, Episode 4

Join Lakeland Currents host Ray Gildow as he welcomes his guest from the West Central Economic Development Alliance. Executive Director Katie Heppner visits with Ray about the organization and what they’re doing in the community.

West Central Economic Development Alliance: http://www.thealliancemn.org/