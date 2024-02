Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Season 17, Episode 17

Join Host Todd Haugen as he’s joined by Beltrami County Solid Waste Director Brian Olson and Hubbard County Solid Waste Administrator Josh Holte—the trio chat about all things solid waste management in the Northwoods. The topics include projects for the future, transfer stations, proper ways to recycle, and more!